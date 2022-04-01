The weekend is almost here and there's plenty of things to do in and around York.
The Press has a full section dedicated to local events listings - a space for gigs, tours, family events, courses and much more.
If you were looking for the ultimate guide to what's on in York, here are just some of the main events taking place in the district this weekend.
For those looking to promote an event or buy tickets, simply visit the York Press' local events platform directly here.
Friday, April 1
Joe Lycett: More, More, More. How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett?
When: 7.30pm
Where: York Barbican, Paragon Street, York, YO10 4NT
What: Comedian Joe Lycett brings his tour to York. Over 15s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18. Information here.
Peat & Diesel
When: 8pm
Where: The Crescent, 8 The Crescent, York, YO24 1AW
What: Live music at The Crescent. More information here.
Saturday, April 2
Chanticleer Singers: 'A Treasury of Sacred Music'
When: 7.30pm-9.30pm
Where: St Michael's, Market Place, Malton, YO17 7LX
What: An evening of sacred music including Gabriel Fauré – Requiem Mykola Lysenko – a prayer for Ukraine. Free tickets for children and students. Tickets cost £12. More information here.
Femmes Fortissimo: Loud and Clear
When: 7.30pm-9.30pm
Where: Acomb Parish Church Hall, 18A Front Street, Acomb, YO24 3BZ
What: Femmes Fortissimo is performing as part of York International Women’s Week 2022. Femmes Fortissimo is a 40-strong brass band of women players from bands across Yorkshire and further afield. This concert is raising funds for Survive, a charity which offers specialist counselling and support work to all adults across North Yorkshire who have experienced sexual trauma. Tickets cost £10. More information here.
Rossini: Petite Messe Solennelle
When: 7.30pm-9.30pm
Where: St Peter's School, Clifton, YO30 6AB
What: York Musical Society choir conducted by David Pipe and accompanied by Caius Lee (piano) and Valerie Barr (accordion), with soloists Katie Wood, Emily Hodkinson, Ed Lambert and Stuart O'Hara. It will take place in the Memorial Hall. Tickets cost £10. More information here.
York Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert
When: 7.30pm-10pm
Where: Sir Jack Lyons Concert Hall, Heslington, YO10 5FS
What: York Symphony Orchestra is set to play its Spring Concert. The music event will celebrate British composers and the 150th anniversary of the birth of Ralph Vaughan Williams. Tickets cost £15. More information here.
Ryedale Festival Launch Concert 2022 - Carducci Quartet
When: 7.30pm-9.30pm
Where: St Peter's Church Norton, Langton Road, Norton, YO17 9AE
What: Carducci Quartet launches Ryedale Festival’s season on Saturday. Full details of the festival’s summer programme which will be revealed at the end of the concert. Tickets cost £18 (front) and £15 (rear and sides). More information here.
Sunday, April 3
Joe Lycett: More, More, More. How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett?
When: 7.30pm
Where: York Barbican, Paragon Street, York, YO10 4NT
What: Comedian Joe Lycett brings his tour to York. Over 15s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18. Information here.
Ryedale Dog Rescue stall on the Green
When: 11am-4.30pm
Where: The Green, Hutton-le-Hole, YO62 6UA
What: Open air stall for sales of bric a brac, pet items, crafts, tombola, teddy game and lucky dips.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.