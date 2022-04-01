The weekend is almost here and there's plenty of things to do in and around York.

The Specials playing at the York Barbican in 2019. Photo via Simon Sid Bartle, member of The Press Camera Club.

Friday, April 1

Joe Lycett: More, More, More. How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett?

When: 7.30pm

Where: York Barbican, Paragon Street, York, YO10 4NT

What: Comedian Joe Lycett brings his tour to York. Over 15s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18. Information here.

Peat & Diesel

When: 8pm

Where: The Crescent, 8 The Crescent, York, YO24 1AW

What: Live music at The Crescent. More information here.

Saturday, April 2

Chanticleer Singers: 'A Treasury of Sacred Music'

When: 7.30pm-9.30pm

Where: St Michael's, Market Place, Malton, YO17 7LX

What: An evening of sacred music including Gabriel Fauré – Requiem Mykola Lysenko – a prayer for Ukraine. Free tickets for children and students. Tickets cost £12. More information here.

Femmes Fortissimo: Loud and Clear

When: 7.30pm-9.30pm

Where: Acomb Parish Church Hall, 18A Front Street, Acomb, YO24 3BZ

What: Femmes Fortissimo is performing as part of York International Women’s Week 2022. Femmes Fortissimo is a 40-strong brass band of women players from bands across Yorkshire and further afield. This concert is raising funds for Survive, a charity which offers specialist counselling and support work to all adults across North Yorkshire who have experienced sexual trauma. Tickets cost £10. More information here.

Rossini: Petite Messe Solennelle

When: 7.30pm-9.30pm

Where: St Peter's School, Clifton, YO30 6AB

What: York Musical Society choir conducted by David Pipe and accompanied by Caius Lee (piano) and Valerie Barr (accordion), with soloists Katie Wood, Emily Hodkinson, Ed Lambert and Stuart O'Hara. It will take place in the Memorial Hall. Tickets cost £10. More information here.

York Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert

When: 7.30pm-10pm

Where: Sir Jack Lyons Concert Hall, Heslington, YO10 5FS

What: York Symphony Orchestra is set to play its Spring Concert. The music event will celebrate British composers and the 150th anniversary of the birth of Ralph Vaughan Williams. Tickets cost £15. More information here.

Ryedale Festival Launch Concert 2022 - Carducci Quartet

When: 7.30pm-9.30pm

Where: St Peter's Church Norton, Langton Road, Norton, YO17 9AE

What: Carducci Quartet launches Ryedale Festival’s season on Saturday. Full details of the festival’s summer programme which will be revealed at the end of the concert. Tickets cost £18 (front) and £15 (rear and sides). More information here.

Sunday, April 3

Joe Lycett: More, More, More. How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett?

When: 7.30pm

Where: York Barbican, Paragon Street, York, YO10 4NT

What: Comedian Joe Lycett brings his tour to York. Over 15s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18. Information here.

Ryedale Dog Rescue stall on the Green

When: 11am-4.30pm

Where: The Green, Hutton-le-Hole, YO62 6UA

What: Open air stall for sales of bric a brac, pet items, crafts, tombola, teddy game and lucky dips.