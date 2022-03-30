A NEW free festival is coming to a North Yorkshire town - offering various wellbeing classes and activities to take part in.
On Saturday (April 2), expect a day of all things movement, fitness, nutrition and community fun at the Festival of Wellbeing in Harrogate.
There will be access to different classes and activities with instructors and trainers at OneWellness Clubs in Harrogate, the home of a new event.
Alasdair Everest-Ford, head of OneWellness, said: "Lack of support can cause loneliness and isolation, lowering personal wellbeing and impacting people’s health. At OneWellness, we believe community support should continue during and beyond challenging times.
"A community is much more than just a group of people, it’s about connection, having fun and feeling supported and accepted.’"
A curated blend of free expert movement sessions, talks and guided meditation will take place - all designed to refresh your body and mind to experience health and wellbeing.
Alongside Pilates, Barre and strength classes, the team are "excited" to welcome Yoga for Runners and a Calmer You Manifestation Yoga session just in time with April’s Stress Awareness Month for a calmer body and mind.
To book your place at the festival now, visit the website at: https://bit.ly/3uHdSU6
