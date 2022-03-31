A POPULAR museum in York has unveiled a bumper programme of Easter activities to inspire young people to investigate and learn more about the railways.
The three-week programme at the National Railway Museum will run from Saturday April 2 to Sunday April 24. It will allow families and young people to think like engineers and explore the museum’s extensive collection through object investigation and problem solving.
Rachael Bevan, schools and families manager at the National Railway Museum, said: “We’ve got a great selection of activities lined up for our visitors over the Easter period. We can’t wait to help people have fun while deepening their understanding of the railways past and present."
Every day between 11am and 3pm, the museum will host free activities such as ‘Railway Creations’, where visitors will be able to use recyclable materials to create their own railway items.
There will also be object hunts and activity sheets on offer - and members of the museum’s conservation team will be carrying out restoration work and answering questions from the public.
On April 16, the ‘Build a Locomotive’ event returns, where visitors can build their own LEGO locomotive to take home.
Further details can be found on the museum website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.