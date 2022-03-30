YORK'S Pint of Science Festival is returning to the city for the first time since 2019 - bridging the gap between the general public and scientific research.
Since 2013, Pint of Science has been running events all over the world, giving people the opportunity to discuss science with academics and top researchers in a relaxed setting, away from intimidating lecture halls and mysterious laboratories.
Conor Scott, Pint of Science city coordinator for York, said: “Pint of Science is a truly unique event because of the way it utilises the great array of venues we have in York to bring the amazing research being done in the city directly to the public, in a comfortable setting."
Shows will be taking place across York between the May 9 and 11, with tickets going on sale on the April 4.
During the shows, Professor Katherine Denby and Dr Alana Kluczkovski will explain how SPARK’s glowing pink container could hold the key to unlocking a sustainable future for urban farming. PhD researcher, Theo Issitt will shed light on how the sense of smell may be the future of disease diagnosis - and Dr Aneurin J Kennerley will guide you through mind-reading madness and mental mysteries.
