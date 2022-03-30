A VIDEO production firm, which has Heineken among its chief clients, is growing its business.

Set up by three brothers from Tadcaster, Paul, Will and Joe Sherwood, Seven, has grown to a team of 13 in the last eight years, and saw large growth happening throughout the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The brothers say they took on six new team members in 2021 alone, and produced in excess of 4,000 videos for their clients since they started out.

Paul said: "We’ve grown more than we could have imagined through Covid, both in the number of employees we now have and the videos we are completing for clients.

"Joe, Will and I wanted to set up a video company that delivers results to our clients.

"Clients keep returning to us, and we’ve worked with Heineken for over eight years now creating in excess of 200 videos for them. This is also displayed through the amount of client referrals we get - we have a great relationship with our clients and feel proud when they refer us to their contacts.

"We’re also very proud to have won local awards, and our continued relationship with Selby District Council."

Heidi Green, the council's senior business adviser said: "I am extremely pleased that we were able to recognise Seven’s work in the local area with the award they won. The passionate and friendly team at Seven have supported many local businesses with their video marketing over their seven years of business."

The company has also gained recognition for their hard work, and have received an award at the Selby District Business Awards - Creative & Digital Business of the Year.

All three brothers have previous experience client-side in B2B companies, so setting up Seven Videos meant they could provide video solutions for people in similar roles.

Paul’s experience in Telecoms also lends itself well to the growing number of Telecoms clients Seven now work with.

To celebrate seven full years of Seven, they held a live stream event for their clients, family and friends, where they launched their growth plans for 2022 - including new branding and services. Unsurprisingly, live streaming is a new service of theirs, enabling businesses to continue holding events in an uncertain world.

Given their growth over the years, Seven has now re-invested this in to a new brand, developed by another local company, Northlight, of Halifax. And, they say, this new brand will set them up for even greater growth to come.