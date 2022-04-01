The most popular lottery numbers

Everyone wants to win the lottery. The chances of winning the lottery are about one in 300 million, but the unlikely odds don’t mean you can’t do more to maximise your chances of winning.

In this article we are going to learn how lucky numbers can increase your chances of winning the lottery and hitting that special jackpot.

Which numbers are the most popular when people are picking their lottery numbers?

So, how do you win the lottery? Well, it’s not as easy as just following a tick list and hitting the jackpot but there are tricks to increase your chances of winning.

Instead of picking a date that has meaning and significance to you such as birthday, pick the most common lottery numbers to boost your odds. Starting off with the most common Mega Ball number is 22. Meanwhile, make sure to keep clear of the numbers 21, 45, 50, 55 and 51.

The most common MegaMillions numbers drawn since 2017 are 22, 11, 9, 10, 4 & 19. However, if it is the PowerBall you are interested in, the most winning numbers for that lottery are 66, 23, 61, 53, 21, 63, 59, 69, 64 &20.

You can bet on both the MegaMillions and the PowerBall with Lottoland plus many more lotto’s! So, make sure to check your lottery numbers today and check out the winning lotto results to see if 2022 is already your year and if you have become a millionaire or even billionaire today!

In terms of the UK National Lottery, the favoured combination is found to be multiples of seven such as; 7, 14, 21, 28, 35 & 42. Other popular combinations include “all the 7’s” such as 7, 17, 27, 37, 47 & 57. Seven is regularly regarded as a lucky number for many people, however either of these sequences of 6 numbers have never been drawn.

Lucky lottery numbers

Have you got your own “lucky numbers”, or are inspired to try one of these winning combinations? Either way, the only way to be in with a chance is by placing a bet on the wide selection of lotteries available at Lottoland!

Lottoland explain that It’s common practice for many lottery bettors to have their own lucky lottery numbers.

The number 7, which is widely regarded in most Western cultures as lucky has never appeared in any of the biggest jackpot draws, but studies have shown it is 25% more likely to be picked than any other number in people’s selections.

However, the fact that more people are choosing number 7 is probably a good reason to stay away from it: it’s no more likely of being drawn than any other, and when more people have the same numbers then prizes will have to be shared more ways.

Ways to choose lottery winning numbers

Most lottery lovers have their own methods of choosing winning lottery numbers but sometimes it can be a bit confusing and overwhelming to think of which lotto numbers to choose from. That’s why Lottoland advises these following popular methods:

Lucky lotto numbers

Pick line patters (can be as easy as picking a straight line in a lotto ticket)

Selective lottery picks (e.g., choosing only numbers above 32 or a number generator)

Statistics junkies (e.g., look for patterns in past results)

Turn your “luck” into fortune with Lottoland

So now we know what numbers to lean towards and which ones to stay away from, put yourself out there and maximise your opportunities by betting on the numerous lotto’s available provided by Lottoland.

So, if you’re serious about wanting to increase your chances of hitting the jackpot, and turning your luck into fortune, an important way to do so is to ensure you always have a bet on your favourite draw. As long as you do so responsibly of course...

After having a look at the most common numbers ever drawn and listening to your gut feeling, Lottoland has your back with a Subscription Feature to help you with this as it ensures you’ll never miss a draw! Simply select how many weeks you would like to bet on your favourite lottery, and Lottoland will renew your bet each week.

So even if you’re away on your holidays, or your boss asks you to stay back late at work, or you simply have a forgetful memory, you will always have a bet on the go for your chosen lottery. Talk about maximizing your opportunities!

The selection of lotto’s available at Lottoland include those previously mentioned in this article but also KeNow which occurs every 4 mins with a jackpot of £1 million and Keno 24/7 with a chance of winning a jackpot of a whopping £10 million!

Multi Keno is also available to bet on with a beautiful jackpot of £43,000. Additionally, Lottoland offers the chance to bet every hour with Millionaire GO! With a chance to win a massive jackpot of £25 million! Lottoland also offer many more exciting lotto’s which you can check out on their page.

So, good luck and all the best on your adventures on becoming the next millionaire.