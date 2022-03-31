IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five rugby teams from the past.

Pictured above is the Selby Amateur Rugby League team from 1985.

Standing from the left: Steve Watkins, John Glancy, Ian Skinner, Gary Pidcock, Trevor Foster, Steve Moorhouse, Phil Hunter, and Shaun Dobson. Front row: Nigel Smith, Andy Wells, Steve Whiteley, Paul Render, Pete Gudgeon, Ian Walker, and Mark Tomlinson.

York Press: SELBY RUGBY UNION 1ST XV – 1970

SELBY RUGBY UNION 1ST XV – 1970: Back, from left: I A Wilson, M Bell, J C Wood, J Lancaster, A Adamson, A Hewitt, M Sharp, I Bannister. Front: B Ward, J Shirbon, I Forth, L Leek, I Bennett, P Ferens, M Pearce.

York Press: YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE ‘A’ TEAM -1972

YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE ‘A’ TEAM -1972: Back, from left: Pattison, Shouksmith, Ventriss, Dawes, Sands, Potter, Neal, Templeman. Front: Heslop, Metcalf, Massie, Long, Broadley, Brown, Baker.

York Press: SELBY RUGBY UNION FIRST TEAM – 1972

SELBY RUGBY UNION FIRST TEAM – 1972: Back, from left: Wilson, Bell, Beach, Wood, Adamson, Charlton, Sharpe, Wakelin. Front: Hathaway, Bradley, Grooves, Leek, Shirlow, Pearce, Usher.

York Press: SELBY RUGBY UNION – 1987

SELBY RUGBY UNION – 1987: Back, from left: J Reid, P Wilson, R Latham, W R James, P Magurn, M Smith, N Russell, P Rhodes, A Brown. Front: G Wakes, M Sharp, W Isherwood, A Townend, A Usher, M Sullivan, R Parish.

