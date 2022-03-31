IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five rugby teams from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos?
Pictured above is the Selby Amateur Rugby League team from 1985.
Standing from the left: Steve Watkins, John Glancy, Ian Skinner, Gary Pidcock, Trevor Foster, Steve Moorhouse, Phil Hunter, and Shaun Dobson. Front row: Nigel Smith, Andy Wells, Steve Whiteley, Paul Render, Pete Gudgeon, Ian Walker, and Mark Tomlinson.
Next up...
SELBY RUGBY UNION 1ST XV – 1970: Back, from left: I A Wilson, M Bell, J C Wood, J Lancaster, A Adamson, A Hewitt, M Sharp, I Bannister. Front: B Ward, J Shirbon, I Forth, L Leek, I Bennett, P Ferens, M Pearce.
YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE ‘A’ TEAM -1972: Back, from left: Pattison, Shouksmith, Ventriss, Dawes, Sands, Potter, Neal, Templeman. Front: Heslop, Metcalf, Massie, Long, Broadley, Brown, Baker.
SELBY RUGBY UNION FIRST TEAM – 1972: Back, from left: Wilson, Bell, Beach, Wood, Adamson, Charlton, Sharpe, Wakelin. Front: Hathaway, Bradley, Grooves, Leek, Shirlow, Pearce, Usher.
SELBY RUGBY UNION – 1987: Back, from left: J Reid, P Wilson, R Latham, W R James, P Magurn, M Smith, N Russell, P Rhodes, A Brown. Front: G Wakes, M Sharp, W Isherwood, A Townend, A Usher, M Sullivan, R Parish.
