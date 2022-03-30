AWARDS which celebrate excellence in design in York have extended the deadline for entries.

With so many projects worthy of recognition in the city, organisers of the 2022 York Design Awards have pushed the deadline back by two weeks to April 14.

The annual search to find the best new architecture and building design in York is back after a two year break, having been cancelled in 2020 and last year due to Covid.

Property developers, housebuilders, homeowners and architects are being urged to enter buildings which have been developed in the last five years.

Now in their 14th year, the prestigious awards are open to developments within the City of York Council boundary and free to enter.

Ann Reid, chair of the York Design Awards, said: “We’ve received some excellent applications so far but believe many more projects should be considered for these worthy awards.

"So we’ve decided to extend the closing date for entries by two weeks.

"We’d urge as many people as possible to submit their buildings for independent scrutiny and don’t miss this chance to be named the best of the best this city has to offer in terms of architecture and design.

“There are eight categories to choose from, often with multiple winners in each category. The awards are free to enter and cover residential, commercial, open spaces, public buildings, and restoration/refurbishment projects.”

Previous winners include York Theatre Royal, the Hiscox Building, Derwenthorpe Phase 2, Rowntree Park Skate Park and The Red Tower as well as a number of privately-owned homes.

A panel of independent judges, including eminent national and international figures in architecture and design, will spend two days in May personally visiting every entry, before choosing the winners.

Homeowners, building owners, architects, developers, restoration and construction companies are all encouraged to submit schemes for consideration.

The judges have praised the inclusiveness of the awards scheme which recognises the role of good design not just in major developments but also in smaller schemes, restorations and extensions.

The awards programme operates with the support of a number of sponsors who have a strong association with the city including The Press, Shepherd Group, O’Neill Associates, Innovate Associates, LEDA, York Architectural Association, York Civic Trust, York Conservation Trust, City of York Council, The Partners Group, United By Design, Ravage Productions, Crombie Wilkinson, Fulprint, York Explore, and Malmaison Hotel.

Application forms and details of how to enter the awards, which are open to builders, architects, developers and building owners, is available at www.yorkdesignawards.org.

Winners will be announced and presented with their awards at a ceremony on Monday July 4 at the Yorkshire Museum.

Find out more at www.yorkdesignawards.org

The categories are:

Commercial

• Small (under £500k)

• Large (over £500k)

Community/Public

• Small (under £500k)

• Large (over £500k)

Residential

• Small (under £500k)

• Large (over £500k)

Conservation and/or Restoration

Open Space/Public Realm

Special awards

• Lord Mayor’s Award

• Sustainability Award

• Young People’s Award

• The Press People’s Choice Award