AN iconic York attraction has been crowned the most accessible attraction in the city for those with hearing loss.
York Minster was ranked the best York attraction for those with hearing loss, and the 27th best in the whole of the UK, according to hearing aid specialists, Resound.
Resound analysed the 40 most visited UK cultural attractions and assessed how accessible each one was for visitors with hearing loss, with one in six of the UK's adult population are affected by hearing loss.
York Minster scored 35.2 out of a possible 80 points.
It has a range of facilities for those with hearing difficulties including an induction loop, a piece of technology installed within an attraction to transfer audio directly to user’s hearing aids to allow the visitor to hear a tour guide, performance or recording more clearly, and sign language guided tours and videos.
The National Railway Museum was named the second most accessible York attraction and the 36th most accessible in the UK, with a score of 19.
Resound analysed how many accommodating features were available for the hearing impaired at each attraction, as well as TripAdvisor scores, and the number of TripAdvisor reviews that mentioned the keywords ‘deaf’, ‘hearing impaired’, and ‘BSL’ (British Sign Language).
The British Museum in London reached the top spot with 78.2 points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.