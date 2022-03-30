From Friday, April 1 most people will be charged to get Covid tests under new plans put forward by ministers.

While free universal testing will end, some people will be eligible for free tests after Friday.

Health leaders have warned that the ending of free tests could mean people stop testing themselves for coronavirus, leading to high levels of the virus spreading.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “Health leaders will be relieved that the Government has seen sense and confirmed at the 11th hour that NHS staff in patient-facing roles will continue to have access to free testing against Covid-19. This is a victory for common sense.

⚠️ Lateral Flow Test update ⚠️



Free coronavirus testing will end in England after March 31 as part of the Government's Living with Covid plan.



Please be aware because of this, we no longer have Lateral Flow Test kits available at Shirehall in Shrewsbury or at our libraries. pic.twitter.com/Fw5IsT0tRU — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) March 28, 2022

“As rates of coronavirus and hospital admissions continue to be high and with one in 16 people in England believed to have the virus currently, stripping this access from those who care for some of the most vulnerable in our society would have been a massive error.”

Patricia Marquis, director for England for the Royal College of Nursing, added: “Nursing staff require access to free testing because many work in close proximity with clinically vulnerable people and we need to prevent hospitals and other care settings from becoming a place where Covid-19 spreads easily.

“Tight NHS and care budgets should not be asked to cover these costs – the Government must continue to show its support for healthcare workers.”

Who will get free Covid tests from Friday in England?