A NATIONAL charity is calling on residents of York to nominate heroes in the city to be "immortalised in steel" with a new sculpture.
The national active travel charity, Sustrans, is inviting residents of York to have their say on who should be shown in sculpture across their local cycling route, in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
From famous authors or Olympians, to celebrities, business people and pillars of the community, Sustrans’ Portrait Benches campaign has already installed over 250 of these life-sized sculptures across the UK, with the last one unveiled over 11 years ago.
Rosslyn Colderley, Sustrans director for the north of England, said: “We’re committed to ensuring that the National Cycle Network continues to enable as many people as possible to walk, wheel, cycle and run, and that we celebrate our local communities, cultures and heritage on the routes.”
“We’re thrilled to be inviting the public once again to have their say on who the new figures will represent. Nominating is simple and takes just a few minutes, but will provide us with valuable insight on who our local communities feel would be most deserving of this special recognition.”
Nominations will close at 11.59pm on April 11 and can be made on the Sustrans website.
