A HOSPITAL charity is inviting people join them on a scenic evening walk to watch the sunset from the top of a mountain.
The Sunset Walk for York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity takes place on Saturday May 14 with a trek up Helvellyn, the second highest peak in the Lake District.
Community fundraiser, Maya Liversidge, said: “Our supporters wanted something different - a challenge that they would not really be able to do alone. Walkers will have the safety of the route being fully guided, no one will be on their own and there will be someone leading the way.
“There are plenty of sunrise walks where we live on the East Coast and many of us can enjoy that moment quite easily, but a sunset from a height is something else - and what better place than the Lake District.
“The team will be walking alongside our supporters as well as an experienced guide who will set the pace up Helvellyn. We will start at 5pm which gives us a good timeframe to reach the summit. There will be an opportunity for pictures, food and the chance to take in the amazing views”
To find out more or sign up online visit: www.york.nhs.uk/sunset or call 01723 236210.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.