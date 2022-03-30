A BLOCKADE was mounted for the second day running outside a York print firm today amid continuing fears that it may go into administration.

Nick Germani, co-owner of Showcase Pallets of Birstall, parked his van to block the entrance to York Mailing at Elvington.

He said it would leave it there 'day and night' until he had been paid for more than 8,000 pallets which he said he had delivered to the site in the last few months.

He placed a sign in the window warning against any 'illegal' attempt to move the vehicle.

Mr Germani said yesterday he was owed about £67,000 for the pallets and he feared he would not get paid if York Mailing went into administration, putting the future of his small business at risk.

As reported yesterday, YM Group has filed a notice of intention at the High Court to appoint administrators for its subsidiary York Mailing at Elvington, as well as two others, Pindar (Scarborough) Ltd in Scarborough and YM Chantry Ltd in Wakefield.

But it has been reported by trade publication Printweek that YM has also called in advisers to hunt for a buyer for the businesses and that chief executive Stephen Goodman has said it was by no means certain administrators would actually be appointed.

The blockade prevented access to the site by other lorries yesterday.

Police were called to the scene but concluded it was 'not a police matter.'

The Press contacted York Mailing on Monday to ask Mr Goodman for comment and a member of staff said neither he nor anyone else was available for comment, but it was “business as usual” at the firm.

The newspaper emailed Mr Goodman yesterday to give him chance to comment on Mr Germani’s claims and his blockading of York Mailing, but he has not responded.