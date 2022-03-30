WITH April Fool's Day only a day away it looks like someone in York couldn't wait to play a joke.
An eagle-eyed reader has spotted these two road signs just outside the Bar Walls, both with the town of Thirsk spelt incorrectly - one in Jewbury close to Monk Bar and the other in Foss Islands Road.
A spokesperson from City of York Council said has said they are not to blame for the mistake.
He said: “The signs were ordered with the correct spelling.
"This was an error made by the supplier who manufactured the signs.
"At no cost to the council, the supplier will be instructed to replace the signs."
