A ‘Special military mission’, says Putin of the Ukraine atrocity.
The saner world calls it something else.
From our cosy, warm perspective what is happening in Ukraine must to many feel unreal - like a horror movie.
The madman in charge of an Armageddon button must be stopped. However, it may have to be by Russian brave hearts themselves.
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment