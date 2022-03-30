What an absolute disaster for the 800 staff members of P&O to be treated in such an offensive way by senior management. And then to cap it all off our government are asking Peter Hebblethwaite to do ‘the right thing’ and resign.
Don’t forget though that if he does resign, the severance package will be enormous.
He deserves to be summarily sacked with no benefits at all. How can he sleep at night?
M Horsman, Moorland Road, York
