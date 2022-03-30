Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge users have been urged to update their browsers to protect themselves from hackers.

Google have told users to install the update as soon as possible after they discovered a major security issue known as a ‘zero day’ exploit.

The exploit impacts anyone on Windows, Mac or Linux computers.

The update contains 11 security fixes, with many considered to be a high threat level and one being considered a critical threat level.

Similar hacking tactics were used by North Korea to gain access to US tech, finance and news companies earlier this year, Google said.

An update is needed for Google Chrome as well as Microsoft Edge (PA)

The company said: “Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix."

It added: “However, other organizations and countries may have been targeted. One of the campaigns has direct infrastructure overlap with a campaign targeting security researchers... The exploit was patched on February 14, 2022.

“The earliest evidence we have of this exploit kit being actively deployed is January 4, 2022.”

To update your browser, open it and click the three dots in the top right of your window.

This will open the ‘More’ toolbar.

From there, click Help and then ‘About Google Chrome’

Hit ‘Update Google Chrome’, which will only be visible if you aren’t on the latest version of the browser. If you are the update won’t be visible and there is no need to update.

After hitting update, click relaunch.