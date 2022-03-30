FORECASTERS say snow showers will begin to fall in York in the early hours of tomorrow - and it could still be snowing by breakfast time, amid bitterly cold northerly winds.
BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, issued an updated forecast this morning as the first snow of this late cold snap began to fall on the highest levels of North Yorkshire.
This county council webcam image shows snow lying on the hills above the Ribblehead Viaduct, near Settle.
Forecasters are no longer predicting heavy snow in York, as they were previously, saying they expect the showers to be light in York.
However, it's a different story over the North York Moors, with heavy snow showers forecast through much of tonight at Goathland.
More snow showers are forecast in York tomorrow night before slightly milder conditions arrive on Friday and over the weekend.
Today, forecasters say temperatures will gradually fall through the day, with rain gradually turning to sleet in York this afternoon and this evening.
