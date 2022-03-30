RECENTLY I received the latest edition of ‘Our City’ magazine from City of York council - a really nicely presented publication.
But I find some of the quoted budget figures extraordinary: £63m for the outer ring road versus £50k (£0.05m) for sustainable travel incentives; another £66m to improve the road network versus £150k (£0.15m) for a local transport plan to cut pollution.
All the world’s scientists are saying that the only way to stop catastrophic climate breakdown is to stop burning fossil fuels and yet we continue to support the infrastructure for individual private cars rather than public transport. This is insane.
Judith Rattenbury, Lucombe Way, New Earswick
