A LAUNCH event for York Pride 2022 has been cancelled - and will now be a series of online and social media releases instead.
As a result of this, the launch event that was scheduled to take place on April 7 will now not go ahead.
Greg Stephenson, chair of York Pride, said: "After much consideration we have decided to change our 2022 launch from a physical one-off evening event to a series of online and social media releases to reach a wider audience and build momentum up to York Pride itself on the June 18.
"Thank you for your support and we hope you will still support and attend York Pride 2022 on Saturday June 18 2022."
