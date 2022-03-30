AN appeal has been launched after a man has died in Bridlington.
Humberside Police have put out an appeal on behalf of the coroner's office to try and to try and trace the next of kin of 66-year-old Terry Sankey from the Cranbeck Close area of Bridlington who has died.
A police spokesman said: "Terry was originally from the Morley area of West Yorkshire and we believe he may still have family in that area.
"If you are the next of kin for Terry, or know who is, please contact the Coroner’s Office on 01482 613011 or by contacting our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 167 of March 13."
