CHILDREN at a local infants school will be learning to enjoy the great outdoors even more thanks to a generous £1,000 donation.
Builder Barratt Developments has given the money to the Friends of Driffield C of E Infant School as part of its community fund. The money will go towards outdoor learning and the school's Forest School.
Holly Robinson, chair of the Friends of Driffield Infants, said: “We are over the moon with Barratt’s generous donation.
"We want to ensure that the children at Driffield C of E Infant School have the best education possible with new learning tools and equipment, days out and fun activities too. We’re grateful for the donation, and will put this to use towards the children’s outdoor learning and Forest School.”
The money has come from Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which has a development site at Mortimer Park in Driffield. near to the school.
Managing director Daniel Smith said: “The Friends Committee at Driffield C of E Infant School does an amazing job at raising funds to enhance children’s learning experiences. As a housebuilder, we want to continue helping charities and organisations in the communities in which we build by saying thank you for all of their hard work and devotion to helping others.”
The Friends of the school organise various events to help raise vital funds. The money raised from previous events has helped to provide new outdoor play equipment, puppets and puppet theatres, and the refurbishment of the school library.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.