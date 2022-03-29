THE driver of a VW Golf was arrested after a member of the public reported their bad driving.

North Yorkshire Police say officers stopped the Volkswagen car in Harrogate after a concerned member of the public called them.

Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.

He said: "We always say if you are concerned about someone’s driving, call us.

"The driver was stopped after being seen initially in Harrogate and a member of the public worried about the standard of their driving.

"A Drug Wipe (pictured above) gave a positive reading for cocaine along with white powder being located during a search.

"They were arrested and a blood sample has been obtained which will be sent to off for analysis.

Thankfully we got to the driver before they killed or seriously injured someone and a huge thank you to the person that called us."