THE driver of a VW Golf was arrested after a member of the public reported their bad driving.
North Yorkshire Police say officers stopped the Volkswagen car in Harrogate after a concerned member of the public called them.
Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.
He said: "We always say if you are concerned about someone’s driving, call us.
"The driver was stopped after being seen initially in Harrogate and a member of the public worried about the standard of their driving.
"A Drug Wipe (pictured above) gave a positive reading for cocaine along with white powder being located during a search.
"They were arrested and a blood sample has been obtained which will be sent to off for analysis.
Thankfully we got to the driver before they killed or seriously injured someone and a huge thank you to the person that called us."
