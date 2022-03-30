THOR is planning to set up his big tent in the grounds of a top York hotel again.

Fabler and Co and the Principal Hotel York have applied to City of York Council to install a temporary textile and wood Sperry Tent for use as a pop-up restaurant and bar in the hotel grounds as they did last year.

The tent aims to operate during June to August this summer and next summer, coinciding with the Queen’s Platimum Jubilee this year, as well as November and up to Christmas in 2022 and 2023.

The planning application says the Principal Hotel York is a ‘landmark’ hotel which is popular and often operates at maximum capacity.

The gardens, however, are underused and using the venue as last year would help the hotel meet demand from 370 more people.

The tent would create a ‘destination’ for locals and tourists, increase hotel revenue, boost the enjoyment of an asset and create jobs for about 60 people.

The application said: “This temporary commercial development will contribute to the City's vitality and Principal York's role as a strategic key-stone hospitality and accommodation provider in York, attracting and hosting visitors.”

The application says the hotel has successfully worked with Fabler And Co Ltd on temporary events for three years, attracting both non-residents and residents to the hotel, boosting the “economic vitality of the hotel and the city.”

After two difficult years, city centres were seeing ‘growing vibrancy’ as Covid restrictions ease and “positive trends in York raise hopes that sales and footfall may soon return to pre-pandemic levels.”

However, while many customers are keen to make up for lost time in hospitality venues, others remain cautious about spending as inflation mounts.

“It is clear that, amongst consumers, there is a rising demand for variety, new cuisines and shared experiences. The idea that if they are to spend, it will more likely be in experiential settings, different to the norm.”

Fabler & Co also says it is working with local authorities to re-design Event Spaces in City Centres, for ‘Post-Covid’ City Centre Growth.

“We believe that Events Spaces and temporary, unique experiences will be pivotal to city centre regeneration and the rebirth of the high street, offering experiences beyond retail to stimulate economic & cultural growth & recovery,” the application continued.

Tracy Harrison, the hotel’s general manager, said: “Having Thor’s at the hotel has allowed us to showcase our beautiful building and grounds to people who would not usually come here.”

“We have also been able to market this, along with Make it York initiatives and other city-wide events to encourage people to come and stay with us whilst visiting our amazing city, and we have seen strong engagement on our social media channels.”

Andrew Lowson Executive Director, York BID, was also supportive, saying approval would help the hotel provide an ‘innovative outdoor offering.’

Carl Nickson, owner of Eboracum Security who provides stewarding services to the hotel, also said in the application its management and clientele meant there were no problems with public disorder.