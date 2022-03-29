A LORRY was used to blockade a York print firm today amid fears that it may go into administration.

YM Group has filed a notice of intention at the High Court to appoint administrators for its subsidiary York Mailing at Elvington, as well as two others, Pindar (Scarborough) Ltd in Scarborough and YM Chantry Ltd in Wakefield.

But it has been reported by trade publication Printweek that YM has also called in advisers to hunt for a buyer for the businesses and that chief executive Stephen Goodman has said it was by no means certain administrators would actually be appointed.

The entrance to York Mailing was blocked with a lorry today by Nick Germani, co-owner of Showcase Pallets of Birstall.

He said he had delivered 8,080 pallets to the firm in recent months, and was owed about £67,000 for them.

He said he he wouldn’t move until he had been paid and, if he wasn’t paid today, he would return again tomorrow to renew the blockade, or leave the lorry there overnight.

He said he feared York Mailing would be sold as a pre-pack administration, in which the buyers would acquire the assets without the liabilities, and he would be left as a creditor without getting his money back.

He said a loss of £67,000 would be enough to sink a small business such as his.

The blockade prevented access to the site by other lorries today, with two parked up and a third reversing away down the road by mid-morning.

Mr Germani said this afternoon that police had been called to the scene but had said it was a civil matter in which they could not intervene.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that officers went to the scene but concluded it was 'not a police matter.'

Printweek said YM Group had assured employees that they would be paid this month.

It said an announcement to employees had been made, saying there were potential buyers for the businesses, and staff were being asked during this difficult time to continue to work with a ‘business as usual approach’ and ensure customers were looked after.

It added that in the financial year to May 31, 2020, York Mailing had sales of just over £26 million, and made an operating profit of £2 million, with 108 staff.

YM Group’s website says it is the “leading print and marketing solutions provider in the UK, offering an extensive range of quality products and services”.

It says York Mailing “produces a range of catalogues, brochures inserts, flyers and leaflets, amongst an impressive array of other products and services”.

It adds: “For almost two decades, York Mailing has been supporting major retailers and leading supermarkets with time-sensitive promotional materials, designed to drive footfall to stores.”

When The Press contacted York Mailing yesterday to ask Mr Goodman for comment on the stories, a member of staff said neither he nor anyone else was available for comment, but it was “business as usual” at the firm.

The newspaper emailed him at lunchtime today to give him chance to comment on Mr Germani’s claims and his blockading of York Mailing, but he did not respond.