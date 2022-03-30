A BOOM in home health testing during the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed a York firm's turnover above £6m.

Limited access to healthcare during lockdown contributed to the record year for YorkTest, which is one of the UK’s leading suppliers of home-to-laboratory health tests.

The company, based at Monks Cross Drive, Huntington, enjoyed a 50 per cent increase in annual sales in 2021, and grew its team of scientists by 20 per cent over the last 12 months to meet demand.

As well as providing food intolerance and allergy testing home health tests, YorkTest also offers traditional blood chemistry tests such as liver function, cholesterol, menopause, diabetes, thyroid, inflammation, and stress tests.

YorkTest says the expansion and recruitment drive is expected to continue for the next few years.

Richard Dawson, chief executive officer at YorkTest Laboratories Ltd, said: “The challenges of the past couple of years have led to more people than ever taking control of their own health, nutrition and wellbeing.

"This shift has seen a marked increase in demand for home health tests, during a time when the NHS has been at its most stretched and access to healthcare limited during lockdowns.

“Consumers are also becoming more confident in taking control of their own health, following their experiences over the past two years during the pandemic, and this is reflected in changing buying behaviour and the rise in online sales across our portfolio of home health tests.”

The company has also seen a substantial increase in sales in the United States, where demand for its food sensitivity tests increased ten-fold in 2021 compared to previous years.

Richard added: “Growing the US market has been an exciting project for YorkTest and we have been fortunate that customers recognise YorkTest’s 40-year scientific history, specialist testing laboratory experience and the expert nutritional therapist consultations provided with all our food intolerance tests.

“In the UK, we are delighted to partner with a growing number of corporate customers, as employers look to provide support and guidance around health and wellbeing for their people.

"YorkTest makes the provision of private health testing affordable to millions of employees across the UK, whereas until recently such benefits were only afforded to company executives.

“It’s estimated that the home health testing market will be worth $8.15bn by 2030, and YorkTest is well-positioned to contribute to this booming industry, with significant investment in cloud-based technology, leading laboratory equipment, and expertise at the core.

"We have another busy year ahead and will be launching more products in the coming months, including several wellness, hormone, and fertility-specific tests.”

YorkTest is backed by private equity firm Key Capital Partners, which has supported the management team during its transition from a specialist food intolerance testing company to a wider home health testing business.

Current vacancies range from social media and customer service roles to apprentice IT developer, laboratory scientist and business development posts.

*YorkTest provides laboratory test results and nutritional support services for information purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. The results cannot be used to diagnose, treat or cure medical or health conditions.