ONE lane is closed on a major road after a crash between a car and a lorry.
A lane is closed on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire with heavy traffic due to accident in the southbound carriageway between junction 49 Ripon Road, the turn off for Thirsk and Dishforth and junction 48, the A6055 for Boroughbridge.
More to follow.
