YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by seven, taking it to 970.6 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 246 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 61,275.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 11, taking it to 901.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 822 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 175,085.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 19, taking it to 940.8 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 392 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 99,313.
