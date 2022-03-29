A BUTCHER'S shop which has been in the same family for generations and does 'a superb pie trade' is for sale.
The business in Selby which is on the market for £220,000 also enjoys a strong reputation and 'excellent profit margins', according to the marketing agent Ernest Wilson & Co in Leeds.
- The news comes just as Harry Bromwich prepares to open his own family butchers shop in Haxby, at the age of just 26.
It is housed in a 'deceptively spacious' two-storey building with a large, fully-tiled shop space boasting a substantial glass fronted display counter.
There is a large, well-fitted preparation room to the rear of the property while the first floor has a self-contained store and office which offers development opportunities.
"Rarely does a business and freehold property in such a position reach the open market," said Ernest Wilson & Co.
"This has been in the family for generations and enjoys a super reputation in this popular North Yorkshire town set among some major high street retailers."
It said the weekly turnover was £4,000, with the accounts showing net profits in excess of £66,000 for the year ended Mary 31, 2019.
Other business investment opportunities include Ampleforth Village Store and Post Office which is also on the market.
