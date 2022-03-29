DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays as two weeks of roadworks are set to get underway.
Work on the A19 Thirsk bypass in North Yorkshire is expected to take a fortnight to complete and will see National Highways carry out repairs the northbound carriageway between the A170 York Road Interchange and A61 South Kilvington Interchange from Monday, April 4.
Work will also take place to renew the joints on York Road Underbridge, Kilvington Underbridge and Thornborough House Underbridge.
The work is expected to take two weeks.
National Highways Project Manager Michael Morgan said: “Safety is always our top priority and this work will create safer journeys for road users.
“While this important work is taking place, we will keep disruption to a minimum by working at night but we advise road users to allow extra time for their journeys and check their route before setting off.”
The northbound carriageway will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am.
A daytime speed limit of 50mph will be in place due to traffic running on a temporary surface.
Traffic will be diverted from the A19 along the A170 and A61 Stockton Road during the closures.
All works are subject to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances.
