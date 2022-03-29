POLICE officers have been taking part in emergency training on the North Yorkshire coast to see how the teams save lives regularly.
On Sunday (March 27), the Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Poling Team took part in coastal emergencies training day alongside the Filey Lifeboat crew and the Coastguard team.
Sergeant Vicky Quigley, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Our team works very closely with Filey Lifeboat and the Coastguard so that we can co-ordinate our life-saving efforts when these serious incidents occur.
“More than anything, we want to promote the message that people need to call 999 for an emergency response to a coastal emergency as they would for the police, fire service or an ambulance."
If someone is in danger on coast or in the sea, always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
