EMPLOYERS across York have launched recruitment drives to fill a diverse range of roles.
The Press has teamed up with York Job Centre to highlight the vacancies available to help those seeking work or a career change as well as businesses as the staff shortage continues.
So who's recruiting and what do you need to know?
- The Wilf Ward Family Trust is hosting a recruitment day on April 7, from 10am to 6pm at 69 Green Lane, Acomb.
The trust has support worker vacancies for days and nights available. Anyone interested can complete a short application and have an interview on the day.
- Brunch at Clifton Moor needs a cafe assistant to work 25 hours a week to serve customers, take orders, prepare food and do Barista work. Full training will be given. The shifts are generally Monday to Friday, from 7am to 3pm with some Saturdays. Email leannethompson1@live.co.uk with CV and covering letter.
- Mitie, Clifton Moor, needs a grounds maintenance operative. Applicants must be at least 21, with a full driving licence.
Main duties include grass and hedge cutting, border maintenance, gritting, leaf clearance, litter picking, and clearance.
You may be required to drive company vehicles, ensuring they are kept in good condition and report maintenance issues.
Interviews are being held at York Jobcentre on March 31.Ask your Work Coach to book a slot or apply online at Mitie Careers.
- Manpower, Royal Mail, Birch Park, is recruiting postal workers. Candidates must hold a full driving licence and be available between 8am to 5pm for five days from Monday to Saturday. The role involves walking 10 to12 miles per day with a heavy bag.
- York College in Sim Balk Lane needs cleaners to work in the main building and the construction centre, with different shifts available. The college can offer full year contracts of 52 weeks, or term time only contracts for 42 weeks. Apply through York College Jobs website.
- Millfield, Beefeater, York, needs kitchen team member, a grill chef, bar and restaurant staff and a team leader. Send a CV to millfieldyorkgm@whitbread.co.uk
- A vacancy is available for a window cleaner to join Keith's Windows Cleaning and Power Washing services.
The successful candidate would use the water-fed pole system, be self-employed, with training and a uniform provided.
He or she must be confident with heights as the role includes cleaning solar panels. A driver's licence is essential. Contact Keith on 07583275088 or email keithandcindywindows@gmail.com
- James Burrell Builders Merchants, Clifton Moor, needs a trainee warehouse operative to pick and load orders onto vehicles, serve customers and unload supplier vehicles. Full training will be provided including fork lift truck training. Apply via Indeed website.
- NFU Mutual, Clifton Park Avenue, Shipton Road, needs a customer service advisor. Apply at NFU Mutual Careers website by April 13.
- HM Courts and Tribunal Service is looking for four team leaders for York County, Harrogate County, Leeds Combined courts.
The role is to manage and plan the workload of a team which provides administrative support and customer service to all stakeholders, judiciary and management. Apply through Civil Service Jobs website by April 1, 11.55pm.
- The Range, Jockey Lane, needs retail assistants; Pizza Hut at Monks Cross wants team members, and a cleaner; while WGC York requires housekeepers for various central York hotels including Double Tree by Hilton.
For further details on these, ask your work coach, or visit the businesses' website.
