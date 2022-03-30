BOOSTING income and activity in the city centre, cutting costs and greater transparency are among the top priorities for York’s tourism body in the coming years, according to its managing director.

Sarah Loftus was praised by senior councillors after presenting Make It York’s (MIY) “empowering” 2022-2025 business plan, which seeks to renew the agency’s bruised reputation.

Ms Loftus, who took up her post in November, said there was “wide support” for what MIY does, praised some “excellent projects” and said it was “really valued by key partners”.

She added: “What we need to do better, and this has been loud and clear…is that Make it York needs to be more transparent and clear. We need to change the way we do some things because ‘we’ve always done them that way’.”

The business plan includes key performance indicators so targets can be measured and a tender process has been launched to increase transparency about contracts.

MIY, a company wholly owned by the council, was criticised for a lack of transparency and accountability under its previous leadership.

“Everything that we do, we will monitor and evaluate,” Ms Loftus said.

Despite a pledge to cut costs, the tourism chief said the visitor information centre in Museum Street would remain open, though MIY itself is to look for a new home to save money.

A small loss is forecast for the coming financial year, but the organisation, which oversees Shambles Market and the Christmas market, wants to become commercially viable within three years.

Ms Loftus said: “Even though it is a huge cost and commercially it perhaps doesn’t make sense, we will have an open visitor information centre because it is a real priority to us, our members and I think the city and residents.”

Activity for residents – who often say they feel the city centre is not for them as it is dominated by tourists – is a “huge priority” and a fund to support local creatives – who have been “hit very hard during Covid” – is also in the works.

Ms Loftus also revealed this year’s Christmas market would ban single-use plastics, which drew praise from the council’s deputy leader, Cllr Andy D’Agorne.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, chair of the council’s shareholder committee, said: “I’m really looking forward to what the next year is going to bring because you’ve already started to make a major difference.

“The way that you’re working with the council and the other partners across the city is really empowering.”