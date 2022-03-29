FOUR instances of fly tipping and mass littering were reported to the council by York residents this month.
The reports were made by residents across York to City of York Council in March 2022 via Fix My Street - a website in which residents can anonymously report to their councils what needs to be repaired in their local area.
These reports come shortly after The Press previously reported in January that in 2020/21, York saw 1,808 incidents of fly-tipping compared with 1,540 incidents over the previous two years.
Clean-up bills per incident average around £1,000, according to the National Rural Crime Network, but large-scale incidents can cost upwards of £10,000.
Here are the four reports of fly-tipping to City of York council made in March 2022:
Common Lane, Dunnington
Reported on Monday, March 14
The resident said: "Dumped, curvey glass doors - shower doors?"
Foxwood Lane, Acomb
Reported on Sunday, March 6
The resident said: "Random items dumped, includes a vacuum cleaner, a mop, a folding chair and a suitcase, as well as crates and empty oil cans from the takeaways."
New Road, Hessay
Reported on Sunday, March 20
The resident said: "A large amount of litter has accumulated in the hedgerow and verge opposite the entrance to Hessay Industrial estate, New Road, Hessay."
Northfield Lane, Upper Poppleton
Lastly, a resident reported on Sunday, March 20, simply said that there had been a "big pile of rubbish" dumped.
