EVERY picture tells a story and North Yorkshire libraries aims to prove it!

During April and May, the county’s public library service will take part in a regional festival called Reading Pictures: Seeing Stories.

It’s a celebration of children’s book illustration, comic and visual art and will be delivered through a series of events and workshops.

Chrys Mellor, Library Service General Manager, said: “The pandemic has had a dramatic effect on literacy and how children and young people access reading and creative resources.

“At North Yorkshire libraries, we want to help to address this and nurture a love of reading for pleasure. The festival will include a mixture of digital and live events across the region using imaginative, innovative approaches. Young people will be able to work alongside artists and illustrators and explore new creative processes.”

The festival will have its official launch at the National Science and Media Museum in Bradford on Wednesday April 6.

It has been organised by the Yorkshire and the Humber branch of the Association of Senior Children’s and Education Librarians (ASCEL), supported by Arts Council funding.

On Thursday April 21, families can learn a new skill and take part in print-making at Malton library with artists Rachel Richardson and Tracey Noble. Rachel and Tracey will help youngsters to bring their own stories to life through these hands-on workshops. A photobook will be made at the sessions and will be displayed at the library afterwards to share the wonderful work created. Places must be booked. Contact Malton Library at malton.library@northyorks.gov.uk or telephone 01609 534558.

During the Easter holidays, children can try their hand at comic creation with cartoonist Wendi New at libraries including Selby, Easingwold and Tadcaster.

Selby Library, Tuesday 12 April, 10.30am: selby.library@northyorks.gov.uk or 01609 534521

Easingwold Library, Wednesday 20 April, 10am: ecl.generalenquiries@gmail.com or 01609 534584

Tadcaster Library, Wednesday 20 April, 3pm: tadcastercommunitylibrary@gmail.com or 01609 534525

Design and print workshops are also on offer at Knaresborough library with artist Lana Grindley on Thursday April 21. Lana has vast experience working with people with autism and learning disabilities and has delivered many community workshops.

Knaresborough Library, Thursday 21 April, 2pm to 4pm: Printing Pictures, Inspiring Stories! Tickets, Thu 21 Apr 2022 at 14:00

During April and May, North Yorkshire libraries will also host several events with local school groups. There will be fun, informative Horrible Science illustration workshops in Scarborough and Filey, led by bestselling artist Tony De Saulles.

On the 50th anniversary of Ted Hughes’ classic, The Iron Man, Chris Mould will bring new readers to this much-loved text through reading extracts and demonstrating drawing in action to Harrogate and Skipton school children.

A monochrome drawing workshop based on the sensitive and topical book, My Name is not Refugee, will be led by artist Kate Milner at Northallerton library.

Throughout the festival, libraries will share a fun-filled online drawing workshop with children’s author and illustrator Liz Million, featuring a troll, wolf and ninja pig! This can be accessed through home devices or library computers via the Libraries YouTube channel.

Chrys Mellor added: “Libraries are free to join for all the family, so if you’re not a member pop into your local library to see what’s on offer during the festival.”

For details and to book places, contact your local library.