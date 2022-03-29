POLICE have launched a CCTV appeal following a criminal damage incident at a cafe in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV of a man officers would like to speak following criminal damage to a café in Selby.
The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday March 5 at Brook Street in Selby. It involved one man, with two others present, causing damage to the fixtures of the building housing Cafe 81.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nicola Knowles or email nicola.knowles@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number: 12220038240 when passing on information.
