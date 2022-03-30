AN AUTHOR and wig maker to the stars met with residents from a York care home - discussing her life and career.
To mark World Theatre Day on March 23, as part of Barchester Healthcare’s Book Club Corner series of virtual events, staff and residents at Ouse View care home in York were treated to an hour in the company of Angela Cobbin.
Residents got to hear all about Angela’s life from the moment she first discovered a book of wigs and hairstyles from the 18th century.
Angela said: "It was an absolute pleasure to be able to share some of my stories with the Barchester staff and residents, I loved being able to relive some of the tales from my book – I suppose I have had a rather extraordinary life."
Angela has worked with productions including Spitting Image, Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, The Graduate, Witches of Eastwick, Jesus Christ Superstar, La Bohème and Mary Poppins.
