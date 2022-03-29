RE-ENACTORS have brought a famous 15th Century battle near York back to life.
The performers - in full historical costume - recreated the Battle of Towton, which happened on March 29, 1461, near Towton, two miles south of Tadcaster.
The spectacle was staged in the grounds of Bolton Castle near to Leyburn in North Yorkshire.
The War Of The Roses clash was one of the longest and bloodiest battles ever fought in England.
Taking place on Palm Sunday, the Lancastrian army was handed an enormous blow with its leader, King Henry VI, forced to flee. He was defeated by the self-proclaimed Edward IV.
After 10 hours of combat at the battle, 28,000 men lay dead.
The Battle of Towton took place in a snowstorm, between the villages of Towton and Saxton.
It became a turning point in the civil war between the rival York and Lancaster houses.
Skeletons bearing marks of horrendous sword injuries have been unearthed beneath Towton Hall.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.