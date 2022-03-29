RE-ENACTORS have brought a famous 15th Century battle near York back to life.

The performers - in full historical costume - recreated the Battle of Towton, which happened on March 29, 1461, near Towton, two miles south of Tadcaster.

The spectacle was staged in the grounds of Bolton Castle near to Leyburn in North Yorkshire.

The War Of The Roses clash was one of the longest and bloodiest battles ever fought in England.

York Press: Fifteenth century re-enactors in the grounds of Bolton Castle near to Leyburn recreate the story of the Battle of Towton. Picture: PA

Taking place on Palm Sunday, the Lancastrian army was handed an enormous blow with its leader, King Henry VI, forced to flee. He was defeated by the self-proclaimed Edward IV.

After 10 hours of combat at the battle, 28,000 men lay dead.

The Battle of Towton took place in a snowstorm, between the villages of Towton and Saxton.

It became a turning point in the civil war between the rival York and Lancaster houses.

Skeletons bearing marks of horrendous sword injuries have been unearthed beneath Towton Hall.

