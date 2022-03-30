RESIDENTS at a care home in North Yorkshire celebrated Mother's Day with video calls and decorations.
The Stamford Bridge Beaumont care home, in Stamford Bridge, celebrated the day with video calls from family members both near and far. The home was also decorated with fresh flowers and bunting for the occasion.
Staff at the home arranged flowers for every resident - and the head chef prepared a special menu of sandwiches and cakes to mark the day.
General manager at the home, Emma, said: “We’ve all had a really lovely day. Our residents enjoyed a fantastic lunch and then a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our brilliant chefs. Days like these are so special.”
Stamford Bridge Beaumont care home is run by Barchester Healthcare. The care home provides nursing care, residential care and respite care on both a long term and short term basis.
If you're looking for care or further help, call the home on 01759 371418.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.