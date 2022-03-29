CITY of York Council is urging people to give a ‘Big Thanks’ through its website to people who helped during the pandemic.
The website will automatically send the messages of thanks onwards to intended recipients, and those ‘Big Thanks’ may also feature on the council website, as it celebrates the people of York, and the ways in which they came together to get through the challenges of the past two years.
The Reverend Councillor Chris Cullwick, Lord Mayor of York, said: “As we look to a hopefully brighter future after these challenging years, there is a tremendous opportunity to acknowledge all those in York who did so much to keep us together, and to thank them for their kindness, dedication, and support.
“I have already had the pleasure of meeting many amazing volunteers, key workers and community leaders who all made a difference in their communities. This is a wonderful way in which we can all thank those who have done so much for us all.”
‘Big Thanks’ can be sent by anyone with a York postcode to individuals, groups, businesses, or organisations who have made a difference in the York area. People can send as many thanks as they like. Each thanks will arrive as a personal email memento.
