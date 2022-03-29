STAFF, volunteers and traders are getting ready for a busy weekend with three markets taking place in North Yorkshire.
The monthly Little Bird Markets in Tadcaster, Knaresborough and Harrogate have already built up a regular following, with customers returning to stock up on their favourite products and treats.
Last month saw 13,000 people visit the outdoor artisan market in Valley Gardens, Harrogate, which was a record high.
Managing director Jackie Crozier said, “We could not believe the number of visitors and we would like to thank everyone who comes along and supports all our markets and purchase from our traders.
"Little Bird markets are expanding, with three new locations being added over the next few months."
Some of the regular traders include Truly Artisan, who specialise in small batch, plant-based skin care and home fragrance, Willow Bakes who will tempt you with their delicious cakes to take home for your afternoon tea and Rainy Days Crafts, a small family run independent business who create children’s craft boxes, toys and gifts.
The markets will be open in The Cobbles Market, Kirkgate, Tadcaster on Friday (April 1) between 11am and 4pm, on Market Place in Knaresborough on Saturday between 9am and 3pm and Valley Gardens in Harrogate on Sunday between 10am and 3pm.
