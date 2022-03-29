A SIXTEEN-HOUR warning of snow showers are forecasted for York from tomorrow.
Outbreaks of rain and snow have been forecasted from Wednesday night around 8pm as temperatures drop to 2C, according to the Met Office.
Forecasters predict that the snow will get heavier until 1am.
The Met Office predict that there will be a maximum temperature of 5C throughout the day, feeling much colder than the weather last week.
The highest temperature on Thursday will be 7C at 1pm, with wintry showers and widespread frosts overnight.
It is predicted that the weather will then warm back up to 9C on Sunday afternoon.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast on what to expect for Wednesday evening into Thursday early afternoon:
Wednesday night:
8pm- 2C
9pm - 2C
10pm - 2C
11pm - 1C
Thursday morning:
7am - 1C
10am - 5C
1pm - 7C
