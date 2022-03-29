ANYONE planning to travel by train over Easter is being urged to plan ahead, with strike action set to cause significant disruption.
Transpennine Express (TPE) has asked passengers to avoid travelling if at all possible as strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) is due to take place on both Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday (April 16 and 17), with only a very small number of trains in operation.
Customers are being urged not to travel on either of these two days, and instead, travel either side of these.
Further strikes planned on Sunday, April 3 and on the weekends of April 30 and May 1 and June 4 and 5, causing further, extended disruption to people’s journeys.
The rail operator has released an amended timetable, that will see a significant reduction in available services on the Manchester to York service via Huddersfield and Leeds and journeys from York to Scarborough.
Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said:
“We are saddened that strike action by RMT is set to cause further disruption to trains over the Easter weekend, at a time when people will be relying on our services to allow them to catch up with friends or family.
“Unfortunately, we are instead urging customers to avoid travelling on both Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday, and instead make their journeys either side of the strike dates."
