A YOUNG fundraiser, who has taken on seven challenges for different charities, is set to pass through York on her latest trek.

Alba Stogden, aged 6, will be walking around 70 miles from Castleford in West Yorkshire to Scarborough in North Yorkshire to raise money for the suicide prevention charity, Papyrus.

Alba, from Pontefract, will set off on the challenge on April 20 - arriving in Scarborough five days later.

But, this is not Alba's first time fundraising, as she has already completed seven challenges to support the work of different mental health charities.

In March 2021, Alba took on her first fundraiser - walking more than 820,000 steps and raising almost £4,000 for Samaritans. She also held a huge community Easter egg hunt, which raised lots of money and awareness - as well as bringing the community together.

Speaking on her daughter's achievements, Alba's mum, Sophie Stogden, said: "Ever since Alba's first fundraiser, we have been nothing but proud. She continues to walk her brightly coloured odd socks off with every mile she takes and is making such a difference to so many.

"She just wants people to see the person behind the stigma of mental health and to help as many as she can while having one big adventure."

For her next fundraiser, Alba, who is home educated, raised more than £1,000 for Andy's Man Club by walking more than 200 miles in May 2021. They also organised another craft event to help raise more money.

Then, Alba decided she wanted to collect 100 bags of rubbish in a week, all while raising money for the Young Minds charity. She managed to collect 101 bags of rubbish, raising more than £150.

In September 2021, Alba and Sophie walked a total of 867,362 steps to fundraise for the CALM charity - raising almost £700 in the process.

Alba's fifth fundraiser landed on World Mental Health Day - and she chose to support MINT by walking 35 Miles in just three days, raising £70.

For the sixth, Alba and Sophie walked more than one million steps during November and December to support domestic abuse charity, IDAS, raising £450.

Alba's seventh fundraiser, her first of 2022, involved walking more than 660,000 steps for the Place2Be charity. Alba and Sophie achieved their target just 13 days into the challenge, so every step after that was a bonus. So far, this fundraiser has reached more than £1,160 for the charity.

Along their latest route in April, Alba and Sophie will pass through areas including Aberford, Tadcaster, York, Malton, and Ganton before reaching Scarborough.

For further details, visit the Alba's Adventures website at: https://bit.ly/35nh4vG

You can also find more information on their Facebook page.