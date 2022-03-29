A TOUR guide who livestreamed his night-time walks around York during the pandemic has scooped second place in a national competition.

Dorian Deathly, of Deathly Dark Tours, was a finalist for the VisitEngland tourism superstar award, which was chosen by a public vote.

The winner was George Finlay, a supervisor at Matlock Farm Park, Peak District and creator of its Facebook Live and YouTube videos.

The contest celebrates people who ensure tourists have an unforgettable experience, and recognises their efforts in the face of the pandemic.

Make It York nominated Dorian who lost his job in the pandemic and livestreamed his walks to keep sane, telling ghost stories on Facebook.

"These tours gave people a moment of distraction, the chance to re-connect with friends and families, brought York back to those who were missing the city and created a community of like-minded people.

"The tours have attracted a large number of fans all over the world, and currently has over 10,000 likes on Facebook alone, with many fans planning to visit the city in the future.

"The success of Dorian’s virtual tours created a lot of interest in the city, so much so that in August 2020 he was able to launch his own real-life walking tour (with reduced capacity to ensure public safety) and now runs four nights a week for up to 50 people!"

The winner, 22-year-old George Finlay was the driving force behind the creation of weekly Facebook Live broadcasts and YouTube videos, to engage followers and provide virtual, interactive experiences of Matlock Farm Park, Peak District.

When the park was closed during Covid restrictions, George remained dedicated to ensuring animals were well cared for and carried out his duties with enthusiasm, sometimes in full snow; and at all hours.

Third place went to The Story of London team, of London Walks, London - five guides who led the way in creating more than 300 virtual tours 'in the 641 days since that first lockdown', telling untold stories of the capital and taking people off the beaten track.