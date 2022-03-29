THE PETROL and diesel prices in York have decreased slightly from last week.
The Press reported last week that the cheapest price for fuel was 159.9p for unleaded, up from 155.7p the week previously, and 177.9p, up from 168.7p, for diesel at Shell Garage, York Road.
However this week, the cheapest price for fuel has decreased to 154.7p for unleaded and 170.7p for diesel at Morrisons, Foss Island Road.
The most expensive place for fuel in York city centre is Co-op Boroughbridge Road, at 167.9p for unleaded and 182.9p for diesel.
Fuel prices have hit a record high due to concerns over the reliability of supplies since the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
However, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in the Spring Budget last week that fuel duty would be cut by 5p.
The cheapest stations for petrol and diesel in York (as of this week):
- Morrisons, Foss Island Road, 154.7p unleaded, 170.7p diesel
- Tesco Extra, Tadcaster Road, 154.9p unleaded, 171.9p diesel
- Tesco Extra, Stirling Road, 154.9p unleaded, 171.9p diesel
- Sainsburys, Monks Cross Drive, 155.9p unleaded, 170.9 diesel
- Jorvik SF Connect, Lawrence Street, 158.9p unleaded, 176.9p diesel
- Asda, Monks Cross, 158.9p unleaded, 170.7p diesel
- Poppleton SF Connect, Boroughbridge Road, 161.9p unleaded, 177.9p diesel
- Co-op Great North Way, Great North Road, 162.9p unleaded, 177.9p diesel
- London Bridge SF Connect, Tadcaster Road, 163.9p unleaded, 177.9p diesel
- Shell Hull Road Service Station, Hull Road, 163.9p unleaded, 179.9p diesel
- Shell York Road Garage, York Road, 163.9p unleaded, 177.9p diesel
