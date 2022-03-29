WORK has now started repairing a skate park in a North Yorkshire town, following a successful campaign from keen skateboarders in the local area.

The campaign, which has been on going for over a year, originally started and spearheaded by skateboarder Ryan Swain, is now underway in Malton. Ryan, a presenter from the town, started the '#RescueTheRamp' campaign to help keep the popular skate park active in the area.

Being a keen skateboarder himself, Ryan wanted to help the local community by repairing and resurfacing the park in the town so it can continue to be used.

And now, following a meeting of Norton Town Council on March 6, members of the town council have voted to appoint a contractor, King Ramps, to begin work on the smaller ramps on the skatepark.

Ryan said: "We are a year on since I started the #RescueTheRamp campaign.

"The council have finally voted and agreed that the skatepark will be repaired and fixed to it’s original standards by a professional ramp building company.

"Mayor, Ann Spencer, broke the deadlock to get the vote of approval over line once and for all, to the joy of myself and the rest of the hardworking campaigners and users of the facility.

"I just wanted to thank each and everyone of you who supported, donated, volunteered and contributed to the campaign. My message to anyone out there, if you truly believe in something then stand up and fight a good fight to make it happen."

The work started on site this week with King Ramps, owned by pro skater Pete King, taking the lead on the work. But, Ryan has also been on hand helping out with the repairs.

The skatepark is set to open for all to enjoy in two weeks time, providing there are no setbacks.

"It is set to be one of the best of skateparks in the area when completed," Ryan added.

Ryan also said he seconds Mayor Ann Spencer in saying that the facilities are a priority and need fixing - and the park needs opening as soon as possible.

The restoration of the halfpipe at the site is set the be voted on at a later date. It was at risk of being torn down as to the council needed to secure funds for its maintenance, with councillors describing it as a "financial liability".

But, Ryan Swain's campaign caught the eye of renowned professional Tony Hawk and persuaded councillors to keep it open last year.

The ramp, which opened 21 years ago, is thought to be the country's largest. It is the only one in the north and just one of 10 in the country which is free to use.