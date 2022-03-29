ONE of the largest vehicle electric charging hubs in the north is complete, but City of York Council cannot say when the long-awaited project will finally open.

The Hyperhub, at Monks Cross, was originally due to open last July, but the opening was eventually postponed until ‘spring’ due to problems connecting the system to the grid and then legal/ contracting issues.

The move comes as City of York Council has finally ‘validated’ plans for a charging hub in the Union Terrace Car Park, which it had ‘received’ in October.

The Union Terrace plan concerns the installation of a ‘Ultra Rapid Charging Hub’ for eight electric vehicles, featuring eight charging units with solar photovoltaic canopy and four 7kw charging pillars to existing parking bays.

There would also be a battery storage unit built and substation with temporary construction compound.

The car park scheme will reduce the number of parking spaces from 145 to 131, with disability spaces reduced from 13 to 8. But the number of spaces for coaches remains at 35 and 8 for motorbikes.

The 0,0658ha site would operate 24/7.

The planning application says York ‘aspires’ to be at the forefront of electric vehicle charging, saying the city council is a ‘pioneer’ in charging by installing one of the country’s first public charging networks in 2013.

Two years ago, the council published a 5-year charging strategy and its Hyperhubs aim to remove some of the barriers to adopting electric vehicles, such as the lack of charging venues and a quarter of York homes being terraced, where home charging is impossible.

“The aim is to locate multiple hubs at key traffic flow corridors around York,” the application continued.

Subject to approval, construction would take four months, it added.

City of York Council told the Press the months in between it ‘receiving’ the plans for the Union Terrace site and then ‘validating’ them was “just part of the standard planning process.”

Union Terrace would be the third council charging hub, after the Monks Cross and Poppleton Bar park and ride sites, which are also due to open this year.

Neil Ferris, Corporate Director of Place at City of York Council, said: “The construction of the Hyperhub is complete and we’re really excited to soon be able to offer one of the largest charging hubs in Northern England.

“There is a slight delay to our originally planned completion date and we’re just finalising our commercial and contractual arrangements, before it officially opens. There is no additional cost as a result of this delay though.”

The council says the Monks Cross Hyperhub is “one of the largest charging hubs in Northern England.”

Four of the 38 chargers are 175kw models that can give many of the latest EVs a gain of 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

The Hyperhub is a partnership between the City of York Council and EvoEnergy.