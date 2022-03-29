A MAJOR road in York has reopened after a crash.
Nunnery Lane in York was partially blocked with slow traffic due to accident around Scarcroft Lane.
The crash was close to the entrance of Nunnery Lane car park and there were reports that it involved a car and a pedestrian.
Police, ambulance and firefighters were all initially called to the scene and one person was taken to hospital by road ambulance.
The road reopend when the ambulance left the scene at about 10.30am and traffic is now returning to normal.
