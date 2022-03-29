H Samuel has a huge sale on its jewellery, with up to 60% off some items.
Shoppers can get more than half price off watches, rings, necklaces and collectibles.
The sale is currently online and is available for a limited time only, starting March 28 and finishing April 19.
H Samuel is also offering 20% off full-price diamonds, using the code SHINE until April 3.
H Samuel sale with up to 60% off
Whether you're wanting to surprise someone special, or are looking for an elegant gift for yourself, we've rounded up our favourite bits from the H Samuel sale.
H Samuel has offers on everything from designer watches, engagement rings and stylish necklaces available at amazing prices.
We love this Guess Crystal Ladies’ White Silicone Strap Watch which is reduced to £71.99.
The Sekonda Secret Rose Set comes with a watch, bracelet and necklace all for just £79.99.
This Tommy Hilfiger Men's Brown Leather Strap Watch Gift Set is a stylish stainless steel watch with a textured brown leather strap.
Another must-have item for any Disney fan is the Disney Enchanting Mrs. Potts Money Box, a wonderfully timeless piece reduced to £16.99.
Other Disney items on sale include this Disney Traditions Enchanted Belle Figurine and Disney Traditions Dumbo Mother's Unconditional Love Figurine.
Harry Potter fans will love this Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 Pin Badge for just £2.99, which is part of the H Samuel Harry Potter collection.
You can shop the full collection via H Samuel's website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.